How bacteria can become deadly

A Texas man died from Vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, after a normal day out fishing in Freeport this summer.

This is the same bacteria Galveston officials put an alert out for after multiple illnesses.

Dr. Danish Ali with ArchPoint Pain Institute breaks down how bacteria becomes deadly.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!