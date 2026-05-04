Houston’s Westheimer off-ramp ranked as the most stressful exit in Texas

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The Brief Houston’s West Loop Exit 8 to Westheimer Road is ranked the most stressful highway off-ramp in Texas due to heavy congestion and poor spacing. The survey highlights Dallas’s Preston Road exit and Austin’s US-183 transition as the second and third most anxiety-inducing spots for drivers. Experts warn these design flaws, such as short merge lanes and abrupt braking, significantly increase the risk of rear-end collisions and aggressive driving.



For many Texas drivers, the most harrowing part of a commute isn’t the open highway, but the moment they try to leave it. According to a new study, no exit in the Lone Star State causes more white-knuckled frustration than Houston’s I-610 Exit 8 to Westheimer Road.

Most stressful off-ramp in Texas

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The ranking comes from a survey of 3,011 drivers conducted by personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long, which sought to identify the off-ramps that serve as daily flash points for motorist anxiety.

The Westheimer exit, which feeds into one of Houston’s most heavily traveled commercial corridors, took the top spot due to a volatile mix of high volume and poor spacing. Drivers exiting the West Loop must quickly transition from freeway speeds to a crawl as vehicles stack up behind signalized intersections positioned dangerously close to the ramp.

What they're saying:

"Off-ramps are where traffic patterns suddenly shift and decisions have to be made quickly," the firm noted in its analysis. "Short merge lanes, confusing signage, and backed-up exit queues can turn a routine exit into a daily flash point."

"These exits aren’t just frustrating — they’re where a lot of collisions happen," says Patrick Regan of Regan Zambri Long. "When traffic compresses, and drivers are forced to react quickly, it increases the likelihood of rear-end crashes and sudden lane conflicts. From a legal perspective, we see how often these moments escalate."

The study suggests these design flaws do more than just annoy drivers; they trigger risky behaviors, including aggressive lane cutting and abrupt braking, that often lead to collisions.

The Houston bottleneck wasn't the only Texas interchange to draw ire. Dallas and Austin rounded out the top three most stressful exits in the state:

No. 2: I-635 Exit 19 to Preston Road (Dallas): Ranked as the second most stressful, this exit suffers from limited spacing between the interstate and local streets. Traffic frequently compresses as drivers prepare for a busy north-south route, leading to sudden braking and tight movement during peak hours.

No. 3: I-35 Exit 240 to US-183 (Austin): In the state's capital, the transition from I-35 to one of the city's primary east-west corridors is complicated by narrowed construction lanes. Drivers must sort themselves into position while simultaneously navigating merging traffic, causing speeds to fluctuate wildly over a short distance.

Experts say the stress reported by drivers is often a byproduct of "burst" movement, where traffic flows only as fast as the nearest surface-street traffic light allows. For Houstonians navigating Exit 8, that often means encountering a wall of brake lights long before reaching the end of the exit lane.