A look at Houston's safety plan now through Inauguration Day

As warnings of a potential threat continue across the country, what is the safety plan here in Houston?

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says beginning at 6:00 a.m. Friday the Houston Police Department will move to what’s called a "Modified Tactical Alert."

"We have not seen any specific threat to our area. That’s really important for the community to know," says Chief Acevedo.

Although harm to Houston has not been identified, the Chief says his department is in close contact with the FBI, which is warning of potential violence at state capitals.

"The threat of right-wing extreme groups, specifically white nationalists type groups and hate groups. The community needs to know our region is a hotbed for militia type groups and even hate groups. In the region, not specifically the city of Houston," Chief Acevedo explains.

The Houston FBI released a statement saying in part, "(If you) have any information regarding past or future violent activity ... report it immediately."

One way to do that is simply clicking this link, inputting a little information, and uploading pictures or videos if you have it. It’s all on a new FBI web page designed specifically for this purpose. "You are the eyes and ears of the police department. If you hear any threat against our city, our county, our state, our nation please report it," says Acevedo.

The chief says HPD is also working closely with our lawmakers to protect them after protestors gathered outside the home of Senator Ted Cruz the other night.

"I just think there’s right and wrong and I think for those who show up at people’s homes when there’s children involved, when there’s neighbors involved, I just think that’s over the top."

Chief Acevedo is making it clear certain actions will not be tolerated, including the flocks of folks rallying at airports in some cities. "Whether it’s left or right, we’re not going to turn our airports into protest zones."

HPD's Modified Tactical Alert will run from Friday through next Wednesday, Inauguration Day and will include officers monitoring government facilities and other sensitive buildings. No officers will be granted vacation during this time and the Chief says they are monitoring social media for any potential threats.