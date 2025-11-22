This Texas mall ranks among longest mall walks in America

article

The Brief Houston's The Galleria has been ranked as the third most walkable mall in the U.S., according to a new analysis. The massive mall offers shoppers an estimated 4.24 miles of walking distance, making Black Friday shopping a significant workout. The study included the 13 largest malls nationwide, but The Galleria was Texas's only mall in the top 10.



For Texas shoppers lacing up sneakers this Black Friday, here is where you might need them most.

What we know:

According to a new analysis by footwear company KURU, Houston’s own Galleria mall ranks among the top 10 U.S. malls with the longest walking distances, making holiday shopping a serious cardio workout.

The study measured distances by mapping routes through America’s 13 largest malls based on size, number of floors, and estimated walking paths.

A Marathon of Shopping

What they're saying:

With 4.24 miles of walkable space, The Galleria lands at No. 3 nationwide, behind only New Jersey’s American Dream Meadowlands and California’s Del Amo Fashion Center. That means anyone braving the crowds for holiday deals could easily log more than 6,000 steps just from store to store.

Texas’ walkable mall

For Texans, The Galleria’s massive footprint, complete with luxury retailers, an indoor ice rink, and more than 400 stores, has long made it a go-to Black Friday destination. But with millions of square feet to cover, shoppers may want to plan their routes ahead of time or take breaks between stores.

A view from the second level of The Galleria mall Thursday, May 29, 2014, in Houston.( James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Nationwide, other top malls on the list included Hawaii’s Ala Moana Center, New York’s Destiny USA, and of course, Minnesota’s Mall of America. Though The Galleria stands tall as Texas’ biggest and most walkable shopping experience.

As temperatures drop across the state, a safe way to stay active while checking off the holiday gift list is a warm walk inside the mall. And for those hitting Houston’s Galleria this weekend, whether for the bargains or the steps, one thing’s for sure: the holiday hustle just became a workout.