Although homicides in Houston are down 21% to 99 victims killed compared to 125 at this time last year, a group of people is gathering to say more has to be done to decrease those numbers.

Specifically, those who are coming together at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston are speaking out against gun violence and they say their calls for action won’t stop here.

"We need to stop this gun violence. We are losing people every day to gun violence. Kids are losing their parents. It has to stop," says Kiona Johnson. Her daughter’s dad Cory Meachum was recently gunned down.

SUGGESTED: Multiple lanes closed on I-69 South after crash caused two car fires

"It’s going to be a year starting May 4 that he has been killed. We have no answers. We have no justice," Johnson adds.

In addition to a couple of lawmakers in attendance, some are also wearing their loved ones on their shirts, their skin, and all are carrying them in their hearts at this service to honor victims taken too soon by gun violence.

"There are things that we could do to make us safer. Raising the age of purchasing a firearm, red flag laws, passing the Disarm Hate Act," says Leslie Morrison with Moms Demand Action.

Rhonda Hart’s daughter Kim was shot to death in the Santa Fe school shooting. Hart hopes you’ll join her in pushing lawmakers to pass what the group calls common sense gun laws.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"Please support Raise the Age and The Evidence Bill for Santa Fe," Hart says.

"It’s more than time to pass common sense gun laws and to reduce the number of firearms in this country. There’s no reason why the United States should have almost 50,000 firearms deaths a year," says Rev. Dr. Colin Bossen of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston.

Those who gathered also hope to come election time you’ll consider your candidate's stance on gun laws when you cast your ballot.