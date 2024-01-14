Houstonians prepare for possible hard freeze through Wednesday

Houstonians are preparing for a possible hard freeze over the next several days.

Warming centers will be opening across the greater Houston area this week.

Greenhouse International Church located at 200 West Green Road in north Houston has opened up their facility as of Sunday evening.

The warming center has a bed capacity for more than 300 people and can hold up to 1,000, according to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Space is available for women and children, families and single men. Pets are not allowed.

Hot meals and showers will be available.

Anyone who needs transportation to the facility can simply call Greenhouse International Church at (281) 209-9339 for a free ride.