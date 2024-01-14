Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning

Hard Freeze Warning

Freeze Watch

Hard Freeze Watch

Winter Weather Advisory

Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houstonians prepare for possible hard freeze through Wednesday

Houston preparing for arctic blast

FOX 26 Reporter Natalie Hee has more on what Houstonians are doing to get ready for the approaching arctic blast.

HOUSTON - Houstonians are preparing for a possible hard freeze over the next several days. 

Warming centers will be opening across the greater Houston area this week. 

Greenhouse International Church located at 200 West Green Road in north Houston has opened up their facility as of Sunday evening. 

The warming center has a bed capacity for more than 300 people and can hold up to 1,000, according to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Space is available for women and children, families and single men. Pets are not allowed. 

Hot meals and showers will be available. 

Anyone who needs transportation to the facility can simply call Greenhouse International Church at (281) 209-9339 for a free ride. 