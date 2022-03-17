Houstonians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day despite the rain

Houstonians didn’t let the rain stop them from celebrating Saint Patrick's Day, they packed into bars and pubs wearing their green.

One of the bars hosting festivities, Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, has one of the largest Irish whiskey collections in the city.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

The pub has been around for more than 75 years, it used to go by the name of Jimmy’s Ice House, but the new owners took it over about five years ago and chose to keep it the same.

"We kept the Irish theme going because it’s good, and it’s fun, and it’s a tradition," said one of the managers.

RELATED: St. Patrick’s Day: Residents of these US states spend, and swig, the most at the pub

People looking to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day say it was the obvious choice for them; with a live band, street food, and crawfish for sale right outside.

Advertisement

Some people even brought their furry friends along for the celebration.