Houstonian gets 100 years for rape of two children

George Michael Granados was sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting children, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

A 32-year-old from Houston, Granados pleaded guilty on July 31, 2023, to the charges and was ordered to serve two, consecutive 600-month sentences for each of these two counts making his sentence 100 years, says U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt.

"One hundred years is justice. Granados stole the innocence of two children, young girls he knew and were often entrusted to his care," said Hamdani. "He betrayed them in the most horrific and despicable manner, all for his own deviant sexual desire. This massive sentence makes it clear – if you try to destroy our precious kids through such victimization and abuse, we will destroy your freedom by showing you only prison walls for decades to come."

Court records state the court heard a victim impact statement from the father of one of the victims who shared his horror, violation of trust, and pain caused to his family.

Investigators report Granados raped two young girls and recorded them on video, before uploading the files to his Google Drive.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in February 2022, law enforcement executives a search warrant on the 32-year-old's home, electronic devices, and Google Drive account.

During the examination, they found three separate videos and nine images, showing the sexual assault. They were able to identify him based on his face and heavy tattoos on his body. Granados was also found to have other images and video files showing the sexual abuse of minors.

"What Granados did to those two little girls is abominable and unforgivable," said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston field office. "As a convicted rapist, Granados should have never had access to those children. Today’s sentence is partial justice for his victims whose innocence he stole and trust he violated. It’s precisely the young, innocent and vulnerable victims for whom our agents will continue to investigate some of the most difficult and emotionally taxing crimes."

Officials say the court heard statements on how one day, the two girls will grow up and should not have to bear the fear that Granados may ever be released from prison.

At the time of these events, Granados was a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for sexual assault.

Granados will remain in custody until he is taken to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.