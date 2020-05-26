Houston Zoo reopens June 3 with online reservations

article

After being closed for several weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Houston Zoo will reopen to the public next week.

The zoo will reopen to the public on June 3 with new procedures and guidelines in place, including a mandatory online reservation system. The zoo will hold preview days on June 1 and June 2 for Zoo Members.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that zoos would be allowed to reopen across the state beginning May 29 as part of Phase 2 of Texas’ reopening plan. The Houston Zoo says they have been in communication with state and local officials and will reopen based on their guidance and public health directives.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the time when we can reopen with the support of our local and state government,” said Lee Ehmke, president and CEO of the Houston Zoo. “During this time, we have been establishing new protocols to ensure we welcome Houstonians to the Zoo in the safest way possible.”

New protocols include timed ticketing for all entries, touchless transactions, a one-way path, limited food-service options, requiring staff to wear masks and focused disinfecting of high-touch areas.

Starting May 27, the Houston Zoo will take online reservations for its reopening. Online tickets are now required for all guests. Anyone arriving at the zoo without an online reservation will not be admitted.

Tickets will be offered in three dayparts: 9:00 –11:00 a.m., noon – 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. This will limit the number of guests in the zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks, and employees and visitors are asked to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Several interactive experiences, including giraffe feedings and the Wildlife Carousel, will remain temporarily closed.

A complete list of all health and safety measures can be found at www.HoustonZoo.org.