FIFA World Cup 2026: Houston committee previews anti-trafficking plan

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host committee previewed their Human Rights Action Plan for the upcoming matches over the summer. The committee explained how they plan on tackling issues like labor and sex trafficking during events like Fan Festival and others. The first version of the Human Rights Action Plan will be published online on Monday, and the final iteration is expected to be released in May.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee previewed their Human Rights Action Plan, in which they explain how they plan on preventing issues like human and labor trafficking.

FIFA World Cup: Houston anti-trafficking plan

What they're saying:

The committee shared their main guidelines on how they plan on preventing human rights violations in Houston during the matches held in town: Protect, Respect and Remedy.

"We actually issued a human rights complaint portal code for non-emergency codes, and we're working that into our signage plan, so that'll be one way," FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee Chief Legacy Officer Minal Patel Davis said. "Then as things happen, if they happen. It'll depend again on what it is."

Human Trafficking in Houston:

Big picture view:

In the plan broken down by the committee, they state that there are already various laws in place to prevent human trafficking in the city of Houston and surrounding areas, including:

Office of the Governor's Child Sex Trafficking Division: Established a continuum of care in 2016 with the Texas Medical Center and multiple agencies.

State Statutes: More than 50 anti-trafficking state statutes provide a legal framework for prevention, prosecution, and victim support.

Hotel Ordinance (2019): City Council passed an ordinance requiring all 554 hotels and motels to conduct annual training on sex and labor trafficking.

Massage Establishment Ordinance (2015): Strengthened to allow easier access to investigate illicit parlors that serve as fronts for sex trafficking.

Executive Order 1-56: "Zero Tolerance for Human Trafficking in City Service Contracts and Purchasing" makes it possible to terminate contracts.

Ten/Ten Human Trafficking Municipal Fellowship (2019): Senior-level staff officials from other U.S. cities identified and implemented priorities and initiatives in their cities.

What about Labor Trafficking during the FIFA World Cup 2026?

What they're doing:

Another breakdown from the committee shares how they plan to ensure their workers get paid fairly and properly during these matches.

This includes providing a $15/hr minimum wage for employees, implementing a Responsible Contracting Policy, and requiring vendors to comply with international labor standards.

The Houston Host Committee also shares how they plan on having a Worker Support Hub at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Fan Festival for employees.

Next step for action plan

What's next:

The FIFA World Cup Houston Host committee says they plan on releasing the first version of the Human Rights Action Plan on Monday, February 16th at 10 a.m., and plan to release a final version by May.

"We hope to be able, through the many outreach organizations that'll be working, that we will be listening, looking and watching and be able and ready to help in multiple languages and multiple scenarios," Patel Davis said. "If you want to pursue a prosecution, we can assist with that. So can the orgs that you would be referred to for direct services. If you only want direct services and need assistance, that will also be available through the many organizations that work on the issue in Houston."