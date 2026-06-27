Houston FIFA Fan Festival reaches capacity, pauses entry for June 27

The Brief Houston's FIFA Fan Festival had to close off entry temporarily on Saturday. People outside the festival can make other stops in EaDo for the "Football Fiesta." Six World Cup matches are taking place in the US.



Entry to Houston's FIFA Fan Festival is paused for Saturday after reaching capacity.

Houston FIFA Fan Festival: Entry paused for June 27

Local perspective:

The Houston FIFA committee announced just before 5 p.m. that the Fan Festival had reached capacity of 7,500 people.

Organizers are not allowing others into the festival area until more space is available.

If you ever have to wait to get into Fan Fest, you can make other stops in East Downtown that are a part of the "Football Fiesta" in the meantime.

Saturday World Cup matches

Big picture view:

It's a busy FIFA World Cup Saturday with six matches taking place in the U.S.

Today's matches are Panama vs England, Croatia vs Ghana, Colombia vs Portugal, Congo DR vs Uzbekistan, Jordan vs Argentina, and Algeria vs Austria.

Click here for full schedule, how to watch