East Houston homeowner shoots suspect during attempted break-in, police say

The Brief Police were called to Woodlyn Road early Saturday morning. A man allegedly shot one of two suspects who tried to break into his car. Charges will be filed against the suspects, not the homeowner.



An injured burglary suspect is one of two people who will be facing charges after they were reportedly caught by an armed homeowner early Saturday morning.

Houston Woodlyn shooting: Homeowner fires on burglary suspects

What we know:

A shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Woodlyn Road, near Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

Police say a man saw two suspects trying to break into his vehicle, then came outside and shot one of them.

The suspect who was hit was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has agreed to file charges for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle for the two suspects.

The office declined to charge the homeowner since he was protecting his property.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.