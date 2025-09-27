East Houston homeowner shoots suspect during attempted break-in, police say
HOUSTON - An injured burglary suspect is one of two people who will be facing charges after they were reportedly caught by an armed homeowner early Saturday morning.
What we know:
A shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Woodlyn Road, near Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.
Police say a man saw two suspects trying to break into his vehicle, then came outside and shot one of them.
The suspect who was hit was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
According to a lieutenant at the scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has agreed to file charges for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle for the two suspects.
The office declined to charge the homeowner since he was protecting his property.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan