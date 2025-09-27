Expand / Collapse search

East Houston homeowner shoots suspect during attempted break-in, police say

By
Published  September 27, 2025 11:22am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
East Houston: Burglar shot during attempted car break-in, police say

East Houston: Burglar shot during attempted car break-in, police say

Police say two suspects were trying to break into a man's car overnight when the man came outside and shot one of them.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Woodlyn Road early Saturday morning.
    • A man allegedly shot one of two suspects who tried to break into his car.
    • Charges will be filed against the suspects, not the homeowner.

HOUSTON - An injured burglary suspect is one of two people who will be facing charges after they were reportedly caught by an armed homeowner early Saturday morning.

Houston Woodlyn shooting: Homeowner fires on burglary suspects

What we know:

A shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Woodlyn Road, near Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

Police say a man saw two suspects trying to break into his vehicle, then came outside and shot one of them.

The suspect who was hit was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

According to a lieutenant at the scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has agreed to file charges for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle for the two suspects.

The office declined to charge the homeowner since he was protecting his property.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan

Crime and Public SafetyHouston