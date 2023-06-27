A Houston woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting her husband at an apartment on Monday.

Wenwen Zhou, 40, is charged with aggravated assault-family member for the shooting that injured her 35-year-old husband.

Wenwen Zhou (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.

According to police, Zhou and her husband were in a domestic dispute that escalated when the woman shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the husband and wife both provided statements to detectives. Zhou was later charged.