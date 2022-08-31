Woman injured when ex-boyfriend shot into pickup truck: Houston police

article

A woman was injured when her ex-boyfriend shot into the vehicle she was in with her new boyfriend, Houston police say.

The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of Elwood Street.

Authorities say the woman was in a pickup truck with her current boyfriend heading home. According to police, an ex-boyfriend was on the sidewalk and shot numerous times into their vehicle.

The woman was shot in the hip. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they have identified a suspect.