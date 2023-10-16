

Constable Mark Herman's Office is investigating an illegal game room on 11200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Authorities say they conducted a search after hearing reports of illegal gambling.

Constables were able to find over $6,257.00, 54 altered electronic gambling devices and documents showing proof of illegal gambling.

Officials say charges were field against business employee, Salina Nguyen with Possession Gambling Device Equipment/Paraphernalia.

According to constables, Nguyen's bond was set at $100.00 out of Harris County Court.

"If you know or suspect a location or person of engaging in illegal gambling activity, please contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 or on-line at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously." said Constable Mark Herman.



