Houston woman pleads guilty to conspiring to traffic 13-year-old in New Orleans

A 19-year-old Houston woman has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14.

19-year-old Chelse Gee pleaded guilty on Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Vance.

According to a release, the charges stem from Gee's role in recruiting and bringing a 13-year-old girl from Houston to New Orleans in June 2021 for the purpose of her engaging in commercial sex acts.

According to court documents, Gee met her co-conspirator, Randy Lewis, when she was about 16-year-old and Lewis recruited her to engage in commercial sex acts under his direction, and she complied.

Documents stated that Lewis and Gee together met with the 13-year-old victim in Houston not later than June 21, 2021. Gee recruited the victim to perform commercial sex acts under Lewis's direction and introduced the victim to Lewis.

Lewis and Gee gave the 13-year-old instruction and guidance on matters related to successful performance of commercial sex activities, including ways to behave, what to wear, how to identify and avoid law enforcement, and how to best solicit commercial sex customers. The victim agreed, and Lewis arranged for he, Gee, and the victim to travel to New Orleans on a Greyhound bus for the purpose of his co-conspirator and the victim to engage in commercial sex acts.

Between June 22, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Gee and the victim performed multiple commercial sex acts in the New Orleans area. Lewis required the victim to turn over to Lewis most, if not all, of the money she earned from commercial sex acts.

Officials also said during their time with the victim, Gee and Lewis would also give the 13-year-old illicit and mood-altering drugs, including marijuana, to numb her senses, control her behavior, and/or to encourage her to engage in commercial sex acts.

Authorities stated the victim was recovered at a hotel in Terrytown, Louisiana, on June 24, 2021.

Lewis pleaded guilty to his role in trafficking the victim in November 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14.

Gee faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release after imprisonment, may also be required to register as a sex offender, and make restitution payments to the victim.

Gee's sentencing is scheduled for June 14 at 10:30 a.m.