Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted.

One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.

Gonzalez is back at the site where her best friend died, leaving a cross where Ann and Ann’s husband, Sederick Barret were run over and killed. It happened right in front of Gonzalez back in March as they tried crossing the street.

"Losing my best friend has turned my world upside down," Gonzalez says while choking back tears.

City and state officials recognize this as a problem area. According to the state, which owns this stretch, speeding has caused a host of horrible and fatal crashes on Westheimer Road between Hillcroft and Fountain View. "I see a lot of speeding, yeah I do," says Michael, who lives in the area and walks to work.

"They need to slow down. They don’t respect people walking like myself," adds a woman who walks to the bus stop every day.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been out to assess the area, and they say in addition to speeding, not crossing at a crosswalk and drunk driving have also contributed to the tragedies. In fact, the man charged with hitting and killing the Barrets, Donovan Harris, is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and the couple did not cross at the intersection, which is why a number of residents who walk in the area say they want mid-block crosswalks added.

"Yes because it's kind of a long stretch to the next intersection," says one resident.

"They need to put, not just a crosswalk, but maybe some bridges or something crossing over Westheimer," adds Gonzalez.

A spokesperson for TXDOT says as part of a Highway Safety Improvement Program a number of ideas are being discussed, and I’m told the department has suggested adding mid-block crosswalks.

Meanwhile, the City Of Houston Public Works Department says, "This corridor is a High Injury Network location listed in the Vision Zero Action Plan. The City looks forward to working with TXDOT when they initiate safety improvement projects along their corridor".

Gonzalez, meantime, is marking her best friend’s birthday in a way she never thought she would, saying a silent prayer at the spot where she died. "I love you Ann. Happy birthday."