A woman who was found injured at a gas station told police she was shot by her boyfriend, Houston police say.

Officers and paramedics were called to a gas station in the 6600 block of Pinemont around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, but authorities believe the shooting happened somewhere else.

According to police, the woman, in her early 40s, was shot in the side and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the woman stated that she was shot by her boyfriend somewhere else but wasn’t able to give a good address. Authorities say there was no evidence of a shooting at the gas station.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.