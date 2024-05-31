Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a possible suspect was found injured on Friday morning, officials say.

The shooting investigation is underway in the 700 block of East 36th Street, in the Independence Heights neighborhood of north Houston.

According to police, the woman was found dead, and soon after, a man was found with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he is believed to be the suspect.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.