Woman injured in drive-by shooting at east Houston home

A Houston woman was in her bedroom when she was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Margarita Street.

Police say the woman was in the house with other family members, including children, when she was shot twice in the leg.

The woman, possibly in her 20s, was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Police don’t believe the house was the intended target of the shooting.

There is no description of a suspect or vehicle at this time.