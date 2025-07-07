Houston woman charged with DWI after pedestrian dies in downtown crash

article

The Brief A 67-year-old man was killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Sunday on North Chartres Street in Houston. The pedestrian was reportedly not using a crosswalk when struck by a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry, Shantel Katelyn Thomas, 29, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.



The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Chartres Street.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

According to investigators, 29-year-old Shantel Katelyn Thomas was traveling northbound on North Chartres St. when the vehicle crashed into the pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing eastbound, not using a crosswalk.

Thomas remained at the scene.

Fatal Crash at 100 North Chartres Street (Source: Onscene)

The Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say Thomas was determined to be impaired and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Her bond information has not been released.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian has only been identified as a 67-year-old male. Officials have not released his name.