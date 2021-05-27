Houston woman carjacked in broad daylight at NE Harris County shopping plaza parking lot

An ambulance had to be called for a woman who was carjacked in Northeast Harris County.

The 52-year-old woman was getting into her car in a shopping plaza at Beltway 8 and Wallisville Road on Saturday after leaving the 99 Cent Store.

A tall man, who she says seemed very young grabbed her, pulled her out of her 2017 Toyota Corolla and he jumped into the driver seat. She was injured while trying to hang on to the door as he sped away.

"Your life is more important than your belongings," says Crime Prevention Specialist for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Deputy J. Coker. "Even if it’s a place you go to often don’t let your guard down. Be aware of your surroundings. Park near others, close to the store in a well-lit area" and Deputy Coker says don’t worry about being impolite. If someone is approaching your car, don’t hesitate to quickly get in and lock your door.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crime and says there have been five carjackings in this Northeast Harris County Patrol area since January.



The woman, who fortunately wasn’t seriously injured, says she saw her car stop in front of the Big Lots in the same plaza and two more young men wearing red hoodies got in. Her car has since been recovered but the carjacker is still at large.

