Houston woman charged for attempting to sell her newborn son

The Brief Harris County court documents state 21-year-old Juniper Bryson has been charged for trying to sell her newborn son to multiple people. Bryson's family members confirmed Bryson was looking for compensation for her baby. At one point she tried to get $150 for the newborn. According to court records, Bryson claimed she was concerned the baby would test positive for drugs and didn't want her child to go into foster care.



According to court documents, the 21-year-old is charged with sale or purchase of a child after she asked people for compensation to take her child from the hospital because she didn't want the baby going into foster care and was concerned he'd test positive for drugs.

Bryson asked a family member on Sept. 21 if they knew anyone willing to adopt and the family member reached out to other people on Facebook to look for possibly parents wanting to adopt, records state. In the family member's Facebook post she states, "She [Bryson] needs someone there during labor and take the baby boy home. She doesn't want him going into foster care."

When Bryson mentioned receiving money for the child, the family member told her it was illegal and she sounded "crazy," officials say. She later told authorities she had no idea of Bryson's true intentions when she originally reached out to her.

Based on court records of their conversation, Bryson told the family member she just needed enough "to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get…back or cheap down payment on any car to get to different places to door dash nothing crazy at all."

In a Facebook group for birth mothers looking for adoptive parents, Bryson posted on Sept. 22 she was willing to travel and she was contracting, so it has to be done soon.

Court records claim another woman was at the hospital at the time Bryson gave birth because she was hoping to adopt the baby. The woman reported to authorities she reached out to Bryson about adopting her son since she is licensed to adopt and foster children. After a conversation, the woman arrived at the hospital since Bryson seemed she would give birth earlier than her due date. At the hospital, the woman says Bryson gave birth on Sept. 24 and after conducting tests, the hospital confirmed drugs in the newborn's body.

Officials say Bryson posted a picture of the infant on Facebook, tagging the woman, who then began receiving messages asking, "Did you buy her baby?" It wasn't until after she realized what was going on and reported the screenshots of the original Facebook post to the nurse and involved Child Protective Services.

At the time, the woman says Bryson had not asked her for compensation but knew the 21-year-old asked other women for money, documents state. The woman reported after seeing Bryson's phone that she was waiting "for the highest bidder in exchange for her son."

Cort documents state after investigating Bryson's phone, she was in communication with multiple people asking for money if they wanted her baby. In one text message chain, Bryson asked for a minimum of $150 up front from a couple driving to Houston from Louisiana. When they refused to pay, Bryson said, "if her baby wasn't worth $200 to them then screw y'all."

Bryson had her bond initially set to $30,000, but it increased to $60,000 on Thursday.