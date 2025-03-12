Houston woman arrested after 3-year-old special needs nephew found wandering along roadway

article

The Brief A 3-year-old non-verbal, autistic child was found wandering alone and barefoot along a Houston roadway early Wednesday morning. Constables say the child was being cared for by his aunt at the time. The aunt has been arrested and charged with child endangerment.



The child is described as being non-verbal and autistic.

3-year-old found

What we know:

The boy was found in the 5400 block of W. Mount Houston Rd. by three members of the community who called 911.

Harris County Constable Precinct One deputies responded to the scene to keep the child safe while they searched for his family.

During the search, the child’s mother called 911 about 6 a.m. shortly after she returned to the apartment in the 5700 block of West Mount Houston Rd. That is where her son was staying with his aunt, who was supposed to be caring for him, according to the constable's office.

The apartment complex is about a half-mile from where the child was found.

The aunt, Sade K. Stewart, 31, was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to the members of the community who spotted this young boy and prevented a possible tragedy," Rosen said. "We must remember to take care of our children, especially the most vulnerable members of our society."

What we don't know:

Stewart's mugshot was not immediately available in Harris County Jail records.

The details related to the charge have not been released.

Child Protective Services were contacted by deputies.