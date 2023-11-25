Houston woman accused of lying about kidnapping when her car was stolen

A woman is accused of falsely telling Houston police that a child was in her car when it was stolen, according to court documents.

Jessica Denise Williams, 40, is facing a misdemeanor charge of False Alarm or Report for the incident on Thanksgiving.

According to court documents, she reported that her juvenile relative was kidnapped when her vehicle was stolen.

She allegedly admitted to lying in her report to police, court documents state.

Court documents assert that the Houston Police Department wasted resources investigating her baseless report.

Her bond was set at $5,000.