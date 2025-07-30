Northwest Harris County: Suspect, deputy injured in shooting, sheriff says
HOUSTON - A possible suspect is down and a Harris County deputy is injured after a shooting in northwest Houston on Wednesday evening.
Houston Wolsley Court: Shooting involving deputy, possible suspect
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened in the 10700 block of Wolsley Court, near Highway 290 Highway 6.
A possible suspect was reportedly flown to a hospital in critical condition.
A deputy was also injured, but the deputy is in good condition. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, the deputy suffered a cut to the forehead, but there was no gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez