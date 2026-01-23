Houston repair team preps sprinklers for weekend freeze

The Brief A Houston repair team shared how to turn off sprinklers ahead of the freeze. The team says this service costs under $100 to do, but can save thousands in damage repairs.



A Houston repair team made their way around the Greater Houston area Friday morning ahead of the winter storm hitting the region over the weekend.

The owner of the team shared some tips for other homeowners who might not have made preparations beforehand.

Featured article

Sprinkler-saving recommendations

What they're saying:

"If you don't have the time or are willing to go to Home Depot to get the little small cones to cover your garden hose, put towels," Extreme Excavation and Repair Owner Berto Dominguez said. "Put pool sponges, some tape, duct tape, anything. Whatever can protect your pipes. I've seen people who are blankets over, they put coolers over it."

STEPS:

Shut off the main water to the back flow valve. Turn the two blue handles into a half open/closed position. Open the two side port valves halfway with a flathead screwdriver. Let the water drain from the sprinkler zones, respectively.

Why you should care:

Dominguez says that by taking precautions before the freeze, homeowners can avoid paying thousands in repairs down the line.