Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
8
Ice Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Extreme Cold Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Inland Jackson County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Chambers County

Houston repair team preps sprinklers for weekend freeze

By
Published  January 23, 2026 7:34pm CST
Houston Winter Storm 2026
FOX 26 Houston
Prepping sprinklers ahead of winter storm

Prepping sprinklers ahead of winter storm

Don't forget, sprinklers count as pipes you should protect ahead of the winter storm. FOX 26's Angie Rodriguez spoke with a Houston repairman on what homeowners should do before the storm hits.

The Brief

    • A Houston repair team shared how to turn off sprinklers ahead of the freeze.
    • The team says this service costs under $100 to do, but can save thousands in damage repairs.

HOUSTON - A Houston repair team made their way around the Greater Houston area Friday morning ahead of the winter storm hitting the region over the weekend.

The owner of the team shared some tips for other homeowners who might not have made preparations beforehand.

Sprinkler-saving recommendations

What they're saying:

"If you don't have the time or are willing to go to Home Depot to get the little small cones to cover your garden hose, put towels," Extreme Excavation and Repair Owner Berto Dominguez said. "Put pool sponges, some tape, duct tape, anything. Whatever can protect your pipes. I've seen people who are blankets over, they put coolers over it."

STEPS:

  1. Shut off the main water to the back flow valve.
  2. Turn the two blue handles into a half open/closed position.
  3. Open the two side port valves halfway with a flathead screwdriver.
  4. Let the water drain from the sprinkler zones, respectively.

Why you should care:

Dominguez says that by taking precautions before the freeze, homeowners can avoid paying thousands in repairs down the line.

The Source: Extreme Excavation and Repair, and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

