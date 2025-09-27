Houston Galleria: Motorcyclist fatally crashes during race, police say
HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the Galleria area overnight.
Houston: Galleria-area crash kills motorcyclist
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday on Westheimer Road near Chimney Rock.
Allegedly, witnesses at the scene told police that a biker was racing other vehicles when he struck a curb. The biker has been pronounced deceased.
No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash.
HPD Vehicular Crime Division is investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: OnScene and HPD Sergeant M. Barrow