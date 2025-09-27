Expand / Collapse search

Houston Galleria: Motorcyclist fatally crashes during race, police say

By
Published  September 27, 2025 12:01pm CDT
Houston
Houston: Motorcyclist killed in Galleria-area crash

Police say the biker struck a curb while racing with other vehicles early Saturday morning.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Westheimer Road early Saturday.
    • A motorcyclist was allegedly racing other vehicles when he struck a curb.
    • Other details are limited at this time.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in the Galleria area overnight.

Houston: Galleria-area crash kills motorcyclist

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday on Westheimer Road near Chimney Rock.

Allegedly, witnesses at the scene told police that a biker was racing other vehicles when he struck a curb. The biker has been pronounced deceased. 

No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash.

HPD Vehicular Crime Division is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The Source: OnScene and HPD Sergeant M. Barrow

