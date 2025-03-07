Houston West Road shooting: One charged with tampering in connection to 17-year-old's death, police say

article

17-year-old Irwan Paez was shot and killed on February 27. A 19-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence. No one else has been charged at this time. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument during a soccer game.



A 19-year-old has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Irwan Paez, according to Houston police.

Tampering arrest

What we know:

Police say a 19-year-old man has been identified during an investigation into the February shooting. He has been charged with tampering with evidence.

The suspect will not be identified by police at this time. Police say he won't be named due to the investigation and because the suspect may be a witness in the grand jury process.

Many people were detained shortly after the shooting, according to police. At this time, no one other than the tampering suspect has been arrested or charged.

West Road shooting

What we know:

On February 27, a 17-year-old Aldine ISD was shot and killed outside a McDonald's on West Road. The victim's family later identified the victim as Irwan Paez.

According to Houston police, the shooting stemmed from an argument during a soccer game the day prior. The two groups of juveniles had some kind of disturbance with one group exposing a weapon to the other juvenile group. The fight led to further conflicts at school.

The following day, Paez was with one of the groups while they were eating at the McDonalds.

An older model Ram 1500 picked up the suspected shooter at a grocery store, went to the same McDonalds, and came to the drive-thru to order food.

At that point, officials said the juveniles that were at the restaurant walked to the McDonald's, walked to the vehicle, and a verbal fight began.

During the verbal fight, officials said one of the passengers in the Ram pickup truck pulled the trigger and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Authorities found the truck and detained multiple people, but none of them were arrested or charged.

Victim's family calls for justice

What they're saying:

The family of Irwan Paez spoke to FOX 26 days after he was shot and killed.

Family members insist that Paez had no known conflicts with anyone and was deeply caring towards his friends and family.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Paez's funeral expenses.



