Houston weather: Warm days ahead this week

The Brief Warm, Quiet Pattern Through Good Friday Showers, Storms & Muggy Air Expected for Easter Allergy Levels Remain High



WARM SPRING DAYS AHEAD

It was another warm, muggy and windy day in Houston, with temperatures soaring to the 80s. A weak cold front will pass through early tomorrow morning and will bring a very slight drop in humidity and temperatures, but really just a few degrees at best.

Otherwise, rain chances stay very low - there could be a short-lived shower along the front early Wednesday, but we probably won't see much until this Easter weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD AT EASTER WEEKEND

Good Friday through Easter Sunday are shaping up to be muggy with increasing showers by late Saturday through Easter. Weather looks very warm and humid on Friday and Saturday with many spots near 90 along with a south breeze and high humidity.

The timing and intensity of Easter rain is still very uncertain, so check back this week for updates. But for now Easter does look warm, humid and showery.