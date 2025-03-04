The Brief Expect morning storms, some could be strong. There is brush fire danger this afternoon. Windy and very dry air, then cooler nights.



After a blanket of rain this morning and isolated strong storms through midday, afternoon weather brings extremely dry and very windy conditions.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Trinity County, southeast Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Liberty County, Polk County, and northeast Harris County until 9:45 a.m.

At 8:50 a.m., a line of thunderstorms was centered near Cut And Shoot, just 10 miles west of Cleveland, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Red flag warning for Houston: What it means

A rare "red flag warning" has been issued for our area through 7 p.m. with relative humidity values as low as 10% along with winds above 30 mph.

Big picture view:

This advisory is to warn everyone, especially those in rural areas, that dry grass or other vegetation that catches fire, would spread quickly.

Dig deeper:

What is a red flag warning?

Great weather Wednesday & Thursday, warm Friday

Sunshine and dry air will bring us a treat of brisk mornings and great days tomorrow and Thursday.

No problems are expected other than very dry air on Wednesday.

Look for warmer, more humid conditions on Friday. Increasing moisture will set the stage for a few weekend showers.

Saturday showers, then brisk again

Rodeo plans this weekend could be affected by scattered showers and muggy air on Saturday, but that won't last long. More beautiful weather returns on Sunday and Monday with very dry air, chilly mornings and pleasant days.