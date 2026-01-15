Houston weather: Cold, dry Thursday; widespread rain chances next week

The Brief Sunny and chilly today with highs in the 50s; Friday brings a brief warm-up. Isolated showers Saturday as a weak disturbance passes through. Soaking rain possible by Tuesday and Wednesday



Wind chills in some areas are in the 30s as we experience cold and dry conditions on Thursday morning.

Chilly Thursday before Friday rebound

Expect plenty of sunshine today, but it will remain cool as afternoon highs struggle to climb past the upper 50s. The rollercoaster continues tomorrow as winds shift back from the south.

We will see a quick one-day warmup into the low 70s on Friday before our next reinforcing front arrives.

Isolated showers possible - chilly weekend

As a weak disturbance moves across Texas on Saturday, we’ve introduced a slight chance for showers. Models are mixed, so confidence is not high, but expect more cloud cover and possible showers on Saturday.

Behind this system, another surge of cold air arrives, setting us up for a very chilly Sunday morning with lows dipping into the 30s, then staying in the chilly 50s for Texans watch parties.

Monitoring better rain chances next week

The dry spell that has gripped much of the region (and has led to a severe drought) may finally see a break by the middle of next week.

Forecast models are pointing toward a more robust weather system arriving between Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely bring our best chance for widespread rain for the next 7 days.