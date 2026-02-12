Houston weather: Very warm, sunny Thursday; Valentine's Day rain

The Brief Spring-like warmth with highs near 80° today and Friday Strong to possibly severe storms Saturday and Saturday night Crisp mornings and clear, pleasant days beginning Sunday



It feels a bit like spring with warm highs reaching the high 80s, though the sunshine won't last as we move into the weekend with expected storms.

Warm today and Friday

It feels more like April than mid-February. Afternoon highs today and Friday climb near 80° with a mild, slightly humid breeze. Clouds will increase at times, but most daytime hours remain dry. It’s a warm, spring-like stretch across Southeast Texas.

Storms could turn strong

A stronger system arrives Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms late in the day and into Saturday night. Some storms could be strong or even severe.

We’ll continue refining timing and potential impacts, but Valentine’s Day and Galveston Mardi Gras plans may need flexibility.

Crisp and clear afterward

Behind the front, cooler and much drier air settles in. Expect crisp mornings and clear, pleasant afternoons beginning Sunday and carrying into early next week — a refreshing return to more comfortable conditions.