Houston weather: Near-record heat expected, but relief is on the way

The Brief Houston is forecast to experience near-record heat Sunday, with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s. A dangerous severe weather outbreak is expected in North Texas Sunday night, with threats of giant hail and tornadoes. Relief from the heat is coming to Houston, as a front will bring rain and cooler 80-degree highs by midweek.



Houston is set for a near-record hot and hazy Sunday, while a significant and dangerous severe weather outbreak with the potential for grapefruit-sized hail is forecast for North Texas later in the day.

Sunday Forecast

Temperatures across the Houston area are expected to soar into the upper 90s. Highs are forecast to reach 98 degrees in areas like Richmond and communities north and west of the city, just one degree shy of the record 99-degree high set at Bush Intercontinental Airport on this day in 1980.

While the intense heat and humidity will push feels-like temperatures high, they are expected to remain just below official heat advisory criteria.

Meanwhile, a major severe weather event is anticipated to unfold Sunday evening and overnight across North Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large area, including Dallas and regions near Lubbock and Amarillo, under a Level 4 out of 5 "moderate risk."

The primary threats with these storms are destructive hail, potentially up to five inches in diameter—larger than a softball—along with damaging winds and tornadoes.

While the worst of the weather is expected to stay north, the far northern edge of the Houston viewing area, specifically north of Lake Livingston, could see isolated thunderstorms develop overnight.

For Houston, the weather pattern will begin to change Monday with a 30% chance of showers. A front is expected to arrive Tuesday, bringing a line of thunderstorms to the region.

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, which will usher in cooler temperatures with highs returning to the 80s for the latter part of the week.