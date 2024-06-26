Houston weather: Storms forecasted to impact departures from Bush Airport

Travelers departing from Bush Airport should anticipate a delay of approximately 30 minutes due to inclement weather moving into the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a weather advisory cautioning passengers about the potential impact on flight schedules.

The delays are attributed to storms that are expected to affect the region in the coming hours.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates on departure times and to plan accordingly.