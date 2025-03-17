The Brief A sunny, dry, breezy week is ahead. Spring begins officially on Thursday. Drought is building across Texas. Tree pollen season is in full effect.



Each day this week will bring only minor changes, so overall it's good news for kids on spring break this week.

Dry breezes and low chances for rain

It won't exactly be perfect beach weather (due to occasional gusty winds), but it should be a great week to enjoy the rodeo. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s early in the week, then 40s late this week. Highs will reach the 70s and low 80s, and humidity should remain fairly low.

There is a slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday but not much to worry about. The spring equinox occurs early Thursday morning, so that is the official start of the spring season, but we'll actually have a brief cooldown.

Oak pollen explosion

It's that time of the year. March and April bring lots of pollen. Both tree and grass pollen are common this time of the year. So far, oak pollen has been the biggest issue for allergy sufferers, and you should expect those levels to remain high all week.

Fire threat continues to our west

A large wildfire near Fredericksburg, Texas, has charred more than 9,000 acres and is only about 55% contained – although that could improve today. Wildfires will be a continuing concern and topic of discussion in our forecast for the next several weeks. Little to no rain is expected for Central and West Texas over the next seven days. Our area is dry, but most locations aren't technically in a drought yet. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

