The Brief Not Quite As Hot Next Few Days Showers & Storms Increasing Friday Plume of Tropical Moisture Increases In The Gulf



Some slightly cooler temperatures are on the way for Friday.

Houston weather: Slightly cooler temperatures for Friday

NOT QUITE AS HOT NEXT FEW DAYS

Some relief from this intense heat is on the way. With tropical moisture increasing Friday, expect more widespread showers and storms to build in the next few days with the best chance for heavy rain along the SE Texas Gulf coast. That means temperatures will be a bit less hot Friday & Saturday in the low 90s, instead of near 100°.

UMBRELLAS NEEDED FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Tropical moisture will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday along the coast and to our east. That rain will spread farther inland on Friday, making it into the Houston area. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots from then through Saturday. A few additional downpours may even stick around for Sunday.

TROPICAL MOISTURE IN THE GULF

The National Hurricane Center now has a minimal 10% chance for a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf by Friday. Regardless of development, the entire Gulf Coast could see rounds of heavy rain as this low pressure system moves west. Stay up-to-date on the latest tropical updates on FOX Local.