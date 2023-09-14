Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Harris County area

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Harris County area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Harris County and Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas.

The warning has been extended until 3:45 p.m.

Around 2:19 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Aldine, moving southeast at 15 mph, says NWS.

The NWS says around 2:46 p.m. severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Houston Dam, or near Humble, moving southeast at 15 mph.

The National Weather Service warns of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

There is expected hail damage to vehicles is expected along with wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted by the warning include Humble, Greater Greenspoint, Spring, Aldine, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, northeastern Northside / Northline, Channelview, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Settegast, Atascocita, Northshore, East Houston, Lake Houston Dam, Lake Houston, Hunterwood, Sheldon, El Dorado / Oates Prairie, East Little York / Homestead, and Houston Gardens.