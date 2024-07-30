article

Hazy, hot & humid weather will remain in place this week as high pressure takes hold and a plume of Saharan dust moves in.

We should notice a browning tinge to the sky by this afternoon and it will be more noticeable Wednesday.

Mornings will be warm and humid with afternoons running at or slightly above average for the rest of the week.



In the tropics, there is a broad area of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean that is moving in the general direction of Puerto Rico and will get closer to Florida late this week as a slowly developing system. From there, it's just too early to tell. Models are not lining up well on strengthening or location, so anywhere from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas will keep an eye on this tropical wave this week.