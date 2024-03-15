Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:54 PM CDT until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:04 PM CDT until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 1:37 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:08 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:29 PM CDT until FRI 8:30 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:54 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:50 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:52 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:56 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Power outages for more than 20K CenterPoint Energy customers

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston area is facing heavy rain and hail on Friday with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place for several counties.

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages.

More than 1,200 customers faced power outages in parts of East Bernard, according to Centerpoint Energy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

As of 6 p.m., more than 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power.

Keep track of the outages using the map below.

Download the FOX 26 Weather App to stay connected and get important weather updates in case of a power outage.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

We will also keep you updated on your smart TV through the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!