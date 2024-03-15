The Houston area is facing heavy rain and hail on Friday with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in place for several counties.

Along with severe weather comes the potential for power outages.

More than 1,200 customers faced power outages in parts of East Bernard, according to Centerpoint Energy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

As of 6 p.m., more than 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power.

Keep track of the outages using the map below.

Download the FOX 26 Weather App to stay connected and get important weather updates in case of a power outage.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.