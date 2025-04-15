Houston weather: Pleasant, quiet weather on the way for Wednesday
INCREASING TEMPS & HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY
HOUSTON - Tuesday saw seasonal temperatures across Southeast Texas thanks to a weak cold front. That front also brought slightly lower humidity for those areas north of downtown Houston. Some fog may form Tuesday night as light breezes return from the Gulf.
Image 1 of 3
GET READY FOR HUMIDITY
A south breeze will kick late Wednesday and will stay in place through Easter - that means humidity levels will increase. Expect very warm and humid air for Good Friday with a stray shower possible. Saturday brings muggy air and a few drizzles. The timing of rain for Easter Sunday is still uncertain, but scattered showers are expected along with a dewy, muggy morning and highs in the mid 80s.
The Source: Information above from your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.