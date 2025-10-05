Houston weather: More warm temperatures, increase in moisture

The Brief Highs Remain in the Low 90s Slight Increase in Rain Chances to Start the Work Week Rip Current Risk Remains



Sunday will be another above average day with highs in the low 90s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for all your outdoor plans.

Look for a couple showers today, followed by a better chance for a few storms late tonight through tomorrow and into Tuesday and Wednesday.

A High Risk of Rip Currents has been issued for all of our Gulf-facing beaches through tonight.

Dry Conditions

A rapid drought is developing across the state and area-wide. Communities west of Houston are finding themselves in moderate drought conditions.

Houston proper is not yet in a drought, but it is dry. Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brush fires, so be very cautious of any outdoor burning until conditions change.

Lower humidity values also lead to an increase in fire danger.

The Tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf. It is producing showers and thunderstorms off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The Houston area could see showers locally tied in with that system by Monday.

In the distant Atlantic, there will likely be a depression or tropical storm forming next week. This formation is thousands of miles away and the long-term path is uncertain. The next name on the list is Jerry.

The National Hurricane Center has now given this area a HIGH chance of development. We will likely see our next named storm soon. This area has also been deemed Invest 95L, meaning NHC computer modeling will slowly roll out throughout the day to give us a general idea on a possible track.

7-Day Forecast