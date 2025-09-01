Houston weather: More storms expected for Labor Day, hot week ahead

The Brief Labor Day Storms, not as Heavy as Sunday Hotter, Drier Trend Follows Tropics Remain Quiet



Expect showers along the coast Monday morning, then scattered storms around the Houston-area around midday and afternoon. There could be a few heavy storms, especially towards the south, with highs near 90.

Scattered storms for Labor Day

Following relentless downpours yesterday afternoon with rainfall of 4-6 inches from downtown and especially the southeast and east side. The outlook for today includes more scattered storms, but it doesn't look as bad as Sunday.

That being said, any storms are a concern, so please keep an eye on your FOX 26 weather app from midday all the way through the evening.

Hotter weather coming

Lower atmospheric moisture along with a breeze from the west and southwest could allow our temperatures to the mid and possible upper 90s from Wednesday through Friday. For now, rain chances look very low from Wednesday through Friday and possibly lasting into Saturday.

Eastern Atlantic tropical wave

The only short-term area of possible development is thousands of miles from here in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave near the Cape Verde Islands could become a tropical storm later this week and possibly even a hurricane over the next week or so. It is very far away and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will be something to watch for the East Coast of the US.