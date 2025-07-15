Houston weather: Hotter, dryer weather on the way for Wednesday

The Brief Few Storms Today, Then Hotter and Drier Hill Country Sees More Rain, Then Dries Out Tropical Development Possible in Northern Gulf by Mid-Week



STORM CHANCES DROPPING TEMPORARILY

Houston will see isolated showers and thunderstorms through early evening with otherwise, very warm and humid air. Rainfall should be spotty but could exceed 1". By Wednesday and Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

TEXAS HILL COUNTRY CONCERNS

The Texas Hill Country will also experience a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through tonight with a few areas possibly experiencing brief flooding. However, the forecast shifts to mostly sunny, dry, and hot conditions through the rest of the week, with high temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: WATCHING THE GULF

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure located east of Florida. After it finishes crossing Florida today, it is forecast to move westward into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight. Most models show slow development of the system and a relatively weak low south of New Orleans by Thursday. For now, just expect the possibility for more downpours in the Houston area on Friday & Saturday if the low gets close enough and stay tuned for updates.

