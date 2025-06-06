Houston weather: Hot, hazy weekend ahead

The Brief Heat Wave Roasting The Weekend Saharan Dust Moves into Texas Friday Evening Rainy/Stormy Pattern Next Week



A hot and very hazy weekend is on tap for the Bayou City this weekend.

Steamy afternoons with only isolated rain

This weekend, we're looking for afternoon high temperatures to range from around 95-100 inland and near 90 along the coast. This heat comes along with heat index (feels like) values as high as 105. The sky will likely appear hazy by sunset Friday, and we could get interesting-looking sunrises and sunsets this weekend. At this point, major changes to air quality are not expected, but the combination of ozone and light dust could raise air quality ratings from moderate to "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Heat dome breaks down next week

A large area of high pressure that is bringing us heat and steering severe storms to West Texas and Oklahoma will stay strong through Sunday, then start to break down as low pressure moves in from the west. That low will bring a comp-late pattern change with clouds, off and on downpours and highs in the 80s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Tropics remain quiet for us

So far, so good in the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week or so. The eastern Pacific Ocean (south and west coast of Mexico) looks very active over the next week or two.