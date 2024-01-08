Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 4:18 PM CST until MON 4:45 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
5
Tornado Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM CST, Inland Jackson County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM CST, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County

Houston weather: Hobby Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport now under ground stop

By
Published 
Updated 4:12PM
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The severe weather that is rolling through the area is causing ground delays at both Houston Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. 

According to the FAA, ground stops have been ordered for Houston Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. 

The ground stop is currently in effect until 5:15 p.m.  

If you are traveling, be sure to check with your airline about any possible delays. 

Most of the Houston area is currently under a tornado watch for the rest of the evening. 

