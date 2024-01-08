Houston weather: Hobby Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport now under ground stop

The severe weather that is rolling through the area is causing ground delays at both Houston Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

According to the FAA, ground stops have been ordered for Houston Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The ground stop is currently in effect until 5:15 p.m.

If you are traveling, be sure to check with your airline about any possible delays.

Most of the Houston area is currently under a tornado watch for the rest of the evening.

