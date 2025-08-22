The Brief Severe weather is impacting flights in Houston on Friday. Travelers can check their flight status using the links below. Stay weather-aware today.



Severe weather moving across the Houston area could impact your flight.

A ground stop is in place for departures to George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA. The ground stop is expected to last until at least 1:15 p.m. CT

If you have a flight scheduled, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:

Houston weather today

The Houston area is under an atmospheric feature called an upper level trough. Basically, we're in between high pressure systems and the point where moisture comes together has been right on top of us. This resulted in more than 3" of rain in Fort Bend County on Thursday and could bring similar amounts to a few spots again today. As a result, we're using our "Fox 26 Storm Alert" to advise you to be weather-aware and to check in with us for updates on FOX LOCAL and our weather app if the expected downpours materialize.

Gradual clearing this weekend

Models have been mixed on Saturday, but are leaning toward at least scattered showers and a few storms, so watch for that, especially from Houston southward. Otherwise, look for highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and probably some upper-90s on Sunday with only isolated rain.