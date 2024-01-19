Houston weather: Friday highs in the 50s; freezing temps Saturday morning

Houston can expect clear skies on this Friday with highs in the low-50s. Winds will pick up out of the north with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Saturday morning will feature temperatures below freezing.

There is a Hard Freeze Warning and a Wind Chill Advisory in counties northwest of Houston.

Wake up temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s with feels like temps in the teens. Don't forget to cover your plants tonight.

This weekend will be cooler, before we warm up next week. Rain returns to the forecast beginning Sunday night through at least mid-week.

The flood threat in Houston will be increasing as the chance for a few inches of rain is possible during that time.

