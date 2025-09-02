The Brief Only isolated storms today Hotter, drier trend follows Tropical system forming far in Atlantic



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a few morning showers, then isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Fewer storms today

We're finally going to get a break from the widespread downpours and transition to a hotter, drier pattern for a few days. There will be morning showers along the coast, then a few isolated inland storms possible from midday through the afternoon.

Hotter, slightly less humid

Wednesday through Friday are looking sunny with hotter afternoons, slightly cooler mornings and slightly lower humidity.

In the tropics

A robust tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle later this week. It is many thousands of miles from Texas and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will eventually something for the East Coast to watch. Elsewhere, a tropical storm named Lorena is forming in the Pacific and is expected to move inland in western Mexico by this weekend. Some of its moisture could increase Texas rain this weekend.