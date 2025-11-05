The Brief Beautiful weather ahead Warming trend kicks in Cold front on the way



Another spectacular day is expected today. Temperatures range from the upper 70s and lower end 80s, with calm winds, but it is muggy. Relative humidity values stay persistent throughout morning, evening and overnight hours.

We are tracking a front this weekend that will likely wipe out much of this moisture.

Temperatures on the rise

A Gulf breeze has returned today, which will usher in a gradual warming trend. Afternoon highs for the rest of the week will get progressively warmer with upper 80s likely by Friday.

Overnight lows will also get milder with low to mid 60s for the rest of the week. With increasing humidity, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers along the coast.

Cold front incoming

A cold front is expected this weekend that will dry us out and lower our temperatures. With already dry drought conditions across the area and no immediate rain in the forecast, our wildfire concern grows after this front comes through.

Highs will drop to the upper 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s!

Tropical weather update

Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days. Hurricane season lasts until November 30. Any chance for additional tropical activity for the Gulf for the rest of this month is extremely low. Overall activity is winding down as the season gets closer to ending.